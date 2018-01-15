Delta Government Approves Construction Of Water Storm Discharge

In its bid to address the menace of flood in Asaba, the Delta state capital, the state government has further given approval geared towards ensuring a lasting solution to the reoccurring menace.

The State Executive Council (SEC), during its first meeting of the year on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, approved the construction of Storm Water Discharge Channel along Ambassador Ralph Uwechue Way to Anwai River, and that of DBS/Cabinet/Umejei Adudu Way to Amilimocha River both in Asaba.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in a statement issued after the meeting, said the approval is to address the flood menace along Okpanam Road and its environs.

According to the statement, the meeting also approved the completion of the rehabilitation of Runway and Taxiways, Extension of Box Culvert and Ancillary Works at the Asaba International Airport.

Mr. Ukah revealed that the State Executive Council further approved the construction of Trauma Centre in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, due to its central location on the Asaba/Benin Expressway, to provide Comprehensive Specialized Multidisciplinary Emergency Medical Services to patients suffering from major traumatic conditions.

Also approved in the health sector is the revalidation of the contract for the conversion/partitioning of the Pathology Department into 80 Bed Ward at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, to accommodate more patients.

The Commissioner for Information stated that the installation of 280 (Nos) Smart Off Grid Solar Solutions at Owa-Ekei Road, and another 280 (Nos) at Old Lagos-Asaba Road, both in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, to provide illumination at night for the security of lives and properties, were equally approved.

Mr. Ukah disclosed that the Executive Council also approved the construction of Owerre-Olubor/Ekwuoma Road in Ika North East Local Government Area.