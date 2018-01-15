Remembrance Day: Military Releases 244 Detainees From Military Detention... As COAS Hands Over 244 Detainees to Gov Shettima

The Nigerian Military as part of The 15the January 2028 Wreath Laying to mark the sacrifices, gallantry and courage of our fallen heroes which is being celebated every year, the Chief of Army Staff COAS, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has Monday released 244 boko Haram insurgents detained by the military who voluntarily surrendered and those who were rescued during the counter boko Haram insurgency operations in Sambisa Forest.

The detainees comprised of 56 adult females, 118 adult males, 19 underaged males and females as well as 51 children.

Handing over the detainees at the Military Cemetery Maimalari Cantonment Baga-Monguno road Maiduguri during the Wreath laying ceremony marking the 2018 armed forces remembrance day , the Chief of Army Staff who was represented by the Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, North East, Headquarters Maiduguri, Major General Rogers Nicholas said the boko Haram suspects detained by the military were handed over to the state government by the military having gone through the list of the detainee boko Haram suspects that have been with the military and undergone series of screening and investigation and have been found to be released to the state government for proper administration (rehabilitation and reintegration) before being reunited with their families and relations in the society.

Responding, Governor Kashim Shettima said it was necessary to give respect to the fallen heroes who paid their supreme price to the country.

He also commended the Nigerian Legion for organizing the ceremony to honour our gallant soldiers who died in the fight against boko Haram insurgency, civil war and world war.

Shettima prayed God to have mercy on all of them while calling on Nigerians to pray for the fallen heroes and raise enough funds to support those alive and their families generously.

He also urged all Nigerians to remain prayerful and be loyal to constituted authorities while commending the bravery and gallantry of the Nigerian military in the fight against boko Haram insurgency.

The governor called on people of the state to support and cooperate with the military to end the fight against insurgency by supporting and assisting the security agencies with useful information in any suspicious movements and elements in their midst.

He further assured that the state government was fully committed and determined to support the military restore pease in the state , stressing that, his government remained committed to rebuilding Borno while appreciating other security agencies in the counter insurgency struggles.