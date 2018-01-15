TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 15 January 2018 14:52 CET

Photo Report: Aregbesola Lays Wreath in Honour of Falling Heroes

By Olawale Adewale, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo 




From right, Commander Engineer Construction Command, Ede, Brig. Gen. Emico Eruwa; Secretary to Osun Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti; Oyo Legion Chairman, Oladimeji Olalere; Governor Rauf Aregbesola and his deputy, Mrs Titi Laoye-Tomori, during year 2018 Army Remembrance Day, in front of the State House of Assembly, Osogbo on Monday 16-01-2018


From right, Commander Engineer Construction Command, Ede, Brig. Gen. Emico Eruwa; Secretary to Osun Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti; Oyo Legion Chairman, Oladimeji Olalere; Governor Rauf Aregbesola; his deputy, Mrs Titi Laoye-Tomori and former governor of the State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, during year 2018 Army Remembrance Day, in front of the State House of Assembly, Osogbo on Monday 16-01-2018


Governor Rauf Aregbesola, accompany by Commander Engineer Construction Command, Ede, Brig. Gen. Emico Eruwa to inspect the guard of honour , during year 2018 Army Remembrance Day, in front of the State House of Assembly, Osogbo on Monday 16-01-2018


Governor Rauf Aregbesola laying the wreath in remembrance of the falling heroes, during year 2018 Army Remembrance Day, in front of the State House of Assembly, Osogbo on Monday 16-01-2018



