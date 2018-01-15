South West Regional Youth Summit: It Was A Meeting Of Drunkards And Visionless Leaders

The Coordinator of National Interparty Youth Alliance (NIYA), Mr. Wole Adedoyin has described the recently held South West Youth Summit as sham and mere beer-parlor ceremony where a bearish governor chanted a false tale of his past life.

Adedoyin, who is also the Osun State Chairman of Hope Democratic Party (HDP) made this known yesterday after meeting with some selected youth leaders of his political party.

“The recently concluded summit was a sham, congress of visionless leaders who used the word “change” to steal the beautiful minds of innocent citizens of the region away. They promised them change, but they gave them poverty, backwardness, darkness, corruption, slavery, disease and death”.

“The weariest tale of all is the dead body washing tale narrated by a drunken governor from one of the states in the region. It is quite ridiculous the type of dignitaries invited to talk at the summit. Governors who could not point out landmark achievements in the the area of youth empowerment and development in their state. These same governors owe our fathers, mothers, uncles, sisters, aunties many months of unpaid salaries and pensions”.

“It is very painful that those who called themselves youth leaders from the region have sold their conscience and future to these devil-incarnate governors, Adedoyin added.