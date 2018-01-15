Aregbesola charges new graduates of Fountain University to be good ambassadors

Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola today charged new graduates of Fountain University, Osogbo to be good ambassadors of the institution and the nation.

Speaking at the seventh convocation and 10th anniversary of the creation of the university, Aregbesola charged the graduates to strive to be the solution providers to challenges facing the society.

Aregbesola said "you must study your environment, identify its problems and find solutions to them. Those that can think, innovate and seek means of finding solutions to challenges can never be poor".

"You must take the present challenges confronting our nation as opportunity to make a difference and you must work hard as good ambassadors of this renowned university to transform your individual's lives, your immediate society and our nation's economy."

"If our country in spite of her several years of independence could still be spending billions of naira on importation of refined petroleum, food items and other household equipment, thus we must be productive.

"Every sector in this country required productivity because it is unheard of that in spite our vast mineral resources and vast land, our productivity has been very low", Aregbesola said.

In their separate remarks, the ‎Chancellor Fountain University, Sheik (Dr.) Ahmed Lemu, the Pro-Chancellor, Chairman of the University Council, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede and the Vice Chancellor Fountain University, Prof. Abdullateef Usman also charged the graduates to be focused and make positive impact in the society.

The Vice Chancellor of the university said " The journey to the top has just started and I want to urge you to remain focused and determined because one of the very important tools you have acquired from Fountain University is the fear of Allah and the analytical skill to identify and determine the right from the wrong direction".‎

According him, out of 284 graduates, 23 made First Class Honours, 107 made Second Class Honours (Upper Division), 128 made Second Class Honours (Lower Division), while only 26 students have Third Class Honours.

He said that after their duration of learning in the university, the students have been both academically and morally molded to be good and responsible individuals anywhere they go, he added.

Governor State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (middle), Pro-Chancellor/Chairman Governing Council, Prof. Is-Haq Oloyede (right), and Chancellor Fountain University, Sheikh (Dr.) Ahmed Lemu, during the 7th Convocation Ceremony / 10 Year Anniversary of the Fountain University, at the Amina Namadi Sambo Hall, Fountain University, Osogbo today, Sunday, 14/1/2018.

