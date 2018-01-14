Group Urges The Nigeria Police To Arrest The Entire Executive Of Fulani Nationality Movement Without Delay

The Nigeria Police has been asked to arrest and investigate the National President of the Fulani Nationality Movement, (FUNAM) Badu Salisu Ahmadu and her entire Executive.

In a press release by the National Coordinator of United Young Professionals in Abuja on Sunday in Abuja, Adewole Kehinde said the deliberations of the group on the State of the Nation in the context of the recent killings and National uproar is enough evidence to arrest and prosecute the entire Executives.

“We find it ridiculous that a senseless group called the Fulani Nationality Movement, (FUNAM) could say the killings in Benue of Tiv is well deserved. That it was a revenge attack on the series of onslaught on the Fulani which was most horrendous on November 17 2017 when 30 Fulani men and women were killed in Nasarawa State, Adewole said.

He further urged the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to arrest the sponsors of the group as statement like "we have asked all Fulani across West Africa to raise money and arms to prosecute the oncoming war. We call on all Fulanis to prepare for this Holy War. There is no going back. All over the world, Nigeria is the only country given to Fulani by God" is a call to disunity of Nigeria as a country.

Adewole further called on religious leaders to use their preaching at the solemn period to preach and instill Peace in the mind of their followers especially the Youths; who are mostly used as agents of destruction.

"What the country need now is peace and unity, especially after the gruesome murder of innocent souls in Benue State the statement concluded.