Al Mustapha Chides President Buhari s Leadership, Urges Hausa Fulani Forum to Support GPN in Borno. .. Bags Grand Patron of Borno Hausa Fulani Peace Forum

The former Chief Security Officer , CSO to Late Head of State, General Sani Abatcha, Major Hamza Al Mustapha has said that ,"President Buhari has good intention and policies for the country and Nigerians, as well doing well in re- engineering and transforming the nation, but unfortunately, the president is surrounded by some enemies of progress and sadists that are truncating the efforts of the President in moving the nation forward."

He also commended President Buhari for pursuing the anti graft crusade and repositioning the nations economy through positive policies and programmes widely acclaimed by majority of Nigerians especially the poor masses and vulnerable.

Al Mustapha stated this weekend in Maiduguri at Barwee Luxury Hotel while addressing mammoth crowd that converged at the hotel to register their solidarity to the ex military officer who turned to be a politician and founder of Green Party of Nigeria, GPN.

Hamza added that, "on many instances, the President had made concerted efforts to reposition the affairs of the country, but some top Government officials who claimed to be closer to him and loyal as well to the president have sabotaged the President's efforts and his good intention for the country and Nigerians".

"Thereby drawing his good policies and programmes backward by way of smearing his image and the president had failed to take drastic action to deal with the looters and Sabotuers," Al Mustapha said.

"The President is our father and we respect him but he has also failed to drag the looters to court of law to completely recover the public funds they have stolen or diverted from the Government coffers which they were entursted with or they misappropriated during their assigned responsibilities", Al Mustapha added.

He further appealed to the Hausa Fulani Peace Forum/community in Borno state to continue to live in peace and harmony with one another and other natives in the state.

Hamza also urged them to remain payerful and united for the progress and development of their forum and individual occupations.

He implored the Hausa Fulani community to continue to support his party and elect members and candidates that will move the nation forward, saying, "who are patriotic and honest. Those who have the feelings and sympathy of the poor, people with disabilities , the women, the men who are peasants , the framers who are helpless and those abandoned or neglected by their leaders."

Hamza also warned them not to elect henceforth those politicians that will cone and give them sweets and biscuits or soap to influence their votes and then will disappear. Nobody sees them again till the next election.

"The era of giving sweets, biscuits, Maggie cubes and soap to electorates to vote for politicians or party candidates is over now. We need those who will serve the people especially the poor and carry all along.

"We need those who are transparent and accountable to the public and have empathy for the poor and the vulnerable in the society. That is why we are prepared and set to deliver a new Government for a new Nigeria that will cater for the welfare, interest and well being of every Nigerian without discrimination.

" Irrespective of where he or she belongs or comes from, without any religious or ethnic or regional sentiment but a united Nigeria in diversity", Hamza said.

"This is why we specifically studied the socio political situation of the country first for long before we come out with this political party "Green Party" of Nigeria that I commissioned the State Secretariat today in Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

" And I want you to support it and rally round its members and leaders to ensure that the right candidates or people are elected into the party excutives and elective positions as very soon party membership cards registration will commence nation wide.

"I urge you to unite, be prayerful and continue to live in peace with one another and other people that you live with in the state as neighbours. Be their good keepers and neighbours. Together we shall rule his country by the grace of God come 2019 with your support and understanding", Al Mustapha said.

"We are serious and sincere people with good intention for the country and Nigerians, especially the downtrodden and vulnerable who are helpless and abandoned. We have no other country than Nigeria. We shall all salvage it together.

"We shall hold those responsible accountable to us. We shall ensure peoples rights are protected. We shall ensure that nobody is above the board or the law of the land. We shall ensure everybody abides by the law of the country and respect the law of the country as well as our country even internationally", the GPN Founder said.

"We are prepared and ready before we set out to create the party as we have an institute called Green Institute to back up the political party, Green Party of Nigeria that I conceived and created.. Not only for the elective positions but for the survival and sustainability of the party and its members.

"We are aware funds have been released to Borno state and north east region by some donors but the funds have been diverted or pocketed by two or few people and nothing is done about it. We shall not allow such to happen if Green Party candidates are elected into power when the time comes.

"Finally, I thanked you for recognizing and honouring me with this prestigious award as the Grand Patron of your forum. My doors are open always for you to consult me and seek for support whenever necessary. We appreciate you and your support, patience and endurance for keeping you waiting here for long due to some extigencies behind my control since my arrival in Maiduguri having been absent for long .

"I would also like to assure you also that i will do everything possible within my strength and ability to fulfill the two requests of your State Chairman that we should assist you and provide your forum with a befitting Office and mobility in Borno state. Take it from ne. It is done and keep on praying for the return of permanent peace in the state, region and country at large for this insurgency not to repeat itself again throughout our lifetime ", Al Mustapha said.