Labourer robbed supervisor, stole money meant for payment of salary of workers

A labourer at in a rice farm at Alabata village in Obafemi Owode local government area of Ogun state, Monday Jacob has robbed the supervisor of the farm, Mr Dare Ale who came to pay salary of the workers on the farm.

One of the workers in the farm, Mr Kamoru Akanbi who reported the case at Owode Egba Divisional Police Headquarters said Jacob attacked the supervisor with a club and took away the money meant for the payment of the salaries of all the workers.

According to Kamoru, "the supervisor came to the farm to pay our salary and the practice is for him to inspect each worker's farm before payment. While inspecting his work, Jacob hit the supervisor with a club on the head and the supervisor became unconscious. Jacob dispossessed the supervisor of the money meant for salary of other workers and ran away."

"We were expecting the supervisor to come and inspect our works and pay us but we waited endlessly. That was when we went to the Jacobs area to check the supervisor. We met the supervisor in the pool of his own blood and we reported to the police immediately."

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun state Police Command, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Owode Egba Division, CSP Sheu Alao detailed detectives to the scene and the supervisor was quickly rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the suspect was eventually trailed and tracked down to Kabba in Kogi state where he was arrested and brought back to Owode Egba Division.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, CP Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) for discreet investigation and prosecution.