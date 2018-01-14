Aare Ona Kakanfo: Nzuko Umunna Congratulates Gani Adams

An Igbo think-tank, Nzuko Umunna, the organizers of the recently held “Handshake Across The Niger” event between the Igbo and the Yoruba, in Enugu, the Enugu State capital, has sent a congratulatory message to Chief Gani Adams on his successful installation as the 15thAare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, on Saturday, the 13th of January, 2018.

In a message jointly signed by Ngozi Odumuko and Jude Ndukwe, Coordinator and Publicity Secretary respectively of the group, and made available to newsmen on Sunday, January 14, Nzuko Umunna extolled the virtues of Chief Gani Adams saying his choice as the new Aare Ona Kakanfo was a fulfillment of destiny.

The Igbo think-tank group further said that the installation of Gani Adams only two days after the historic “Handshake Across The Niger” event held in Enugu and which drew the crème la crème of Igbo and Yoruba sons and daughters where the common socio-political and economic destinies of the two ethnic groups were re-engineered and strengthened, was not a mere coincidence but a reinforcement of the divinely ordained joint survival and prosperity of the peoples hinged on the unity and brotherhood of both groups.

“Your installation as the 15thAare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland is a loud testimony to your incontestable capabilities to lead the Yoruba race into their God-given destiny. We cannot be prouder to have you as a partner in our joint efforts to protect, promote and project the interests of our peoples across the Niger and everywhere.

“We believe strongly that with your wealth of experience in several areas of life, and with God on your side, your reign as Aare Ona Kakanfo would further elevate the dignity of the Yoruba and the prestige of their rich culture”, the statement said.

The group which expressed happiness that though the Aare could not make it to Enugu for the "Handshake Across The Niger" event due to the observation of rites leading to his installation proper, his goodwill message was delivered by Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, and was well received.

“We have no doubt in our minds that you would receive the needed full cooperation and support from all sons and daughters of Yoruba to succeed.

“May we remind you that whenever you need to rest in the course of any “battle”, the southeast is and will always be home to you. Congratulations once again”, the statement concluded.