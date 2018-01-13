TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

13 January 2018

Herdsmen kill 10 in Kaduna attack

By The Nigerian Voice

Suspected armed herdsmen Saturday, opened fire inside two villages in Birnin Gwari Local Government area, of Kaduna state killing at least ten persons.

“It was hysteria. There were people trampled. We jumped walls, climbed cars, ran for our lives, said residents of Dangaji and Ungwan villages.

The herdsmen in brazen attack also burnt dozens of houses.

“It is unfortunate that since on Friday night we encountered the attack of herdsmen in the village of Dangaji,” saying that “after they penetrated the village they came into other places and burnt down houses, an eye witness told The Nation.

Another witness told the paper that military reinforcement tried to get to the affected areas, “but before they could get there the herdsmen had disappeared”.


