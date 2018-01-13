Photo Report: Fashola , Emir Of Keffi At The Commissioning Of The 1x 60 Mva,132/33kv Power Transformer In Keffi, Nasarawa State

The commissioned 1x60 MVA, 132/33KV Power Transformer at Keffi Substation.INSET: Hon.Minister of Power,Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(2nd right), Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa III,(middle), the Head,Transmission Service Provider of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN),Engr. Victor Adewumi (3rd left) and others during the commissioning of the 1x60 MVA, 132/33KV Power Transformer built by the TCN as part of its Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Strategy under the Power Sector Recovery Programme (PSRP) at the Keffi Transmission Substation Keffi, Nasarawa State on Monday 8th, January 2018.

