Alaafin of Oyo installs Gani Adams as 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land

The leader of the Oodua Peoples' Congress, Otunba Gani Adams was today installed as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

The monarch installed Adams as the Aare Ona Kakanfo after the completion of traditional rites and the event was attended by large number of people.

The Nigerian Voice reported that Adams paid ritual homage to the past 14 Aare Ona kakanfos and thereafter prayed for the peace of Yoruba land.

Speaking on his installation as the new Aare Ona Kakanfo, Adams said: "I have always been a fighter for justice; I love to defend the interest of the oppressed. It was that disposition that took me into the struggle following the annulment of the June 12, 1983 presidential election that Chief M.K.O. Abiola clearly won."

"I never envisaged rising up to this prestigious point. I started out in the OPC merely as a lover of my Yoruba race, and of my country", Adams noted.

The Nigerian Voice also reported that there was a watertight security at the venue of the installation of the new Aare Ona Kakanfo to forestall breakdown of law and other.