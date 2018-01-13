Police arrest 3 suspects for hijacking truck loaded with 203 bags of rice in Ijebu-Ode

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested 3 suspects for hijacking a truck loaded with 203 bags of rice in Ijebu-ode.

The suspects including a 34-year-old man, Omotayo Sogo, a 48-year-old woman, kehinde Olayemi and one Animasaun Lekan who is 26-year-old.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun Stats Police Command, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the suspects used a toy gun to rob the owner of the rice and diverted the truck to an unknown destination.

The owner of the goods, Mr Izah Ekene reported the incident at Igbeba Divisional Police Headquarters. The complainant told the police that he hired the truck to convey 203 bags of rice valued at N2 million to kwale in Delta state.

Ekene said "on getting to Ijebu ode, Lekan Animasaun in connivance with the driver of the truck pointed a gun at me and pushed me out of the truck and diverted the rice to an unknown destination."

Ekene also told the police that the suspects took away his bag containing the sum of N50000 and his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.

The Police Spokesperson told The Nigerian Voice that "Upon the report by Ekene, the DPO Igbeba Division, CSP Adebiyi Ademola detailed his Anti robbery men to go after the suspects. On the 11th of January, the duo of Lekan Animasaun and Sogo Omotayo were apprehended through technical intelligence."

"Their arrest led to the arrest of the receiver of the stolen goods, kehinde Olayemi. Also, the bag containing the victim's ATM card, cash sum of N19,000 and a toy gun with which they robbed their victim were recovered from the suspects.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, CP Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Federal Anti robbery Squad for discreet investigation and prosecution.