9Mobile: Glo Denies Buying 9Mobile

Some media reports have indicated that telecoms company which is up for sale, 9Mobile has been bought by telecoms giant Glo. Glo however has distanced itself from the false reports. The story had insinuated that Glo was the preferred bidder to acquire telecommunications company, 9Mobile.

A press statement issued in Lagos yesterday by Glo says, “Globacom has not acquired 9Mobile as widely reported in the media.”

According to the company, “we are bound by the terms of the acquisition process as stipulated by the authorities handling it and we will not in any way sway or deviate from the rules.”

“We repose confidence in Barclays Africa, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which are handling the process that will lead to the emergence of a new owner for the company.”

Globacom also urged stakeholders Nigerians to disregard the report.