General News | 13 January 2018 08:37 CET

Stray bullet kills first class graduate serving in Rivers State (Photos)

By The Rainbow
A first  class graduate  of Marine Engineering and an NYSC member serving in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has been killed by a stray bullet from unknown gunmen who attacked and killed many, including policemen, along Peter odili Road, on Monday, 8th of January, 2018.

The  deceased , Mfoniso Umoh, graduated from the Arab Academy of Maritime Transport, in March, 2017. According to his friends who are unhappy with the silence of NYSC and the Rivers State government on the incident, Umoh was a hound man with a very  bright future . He is set to be buried tomorrow.

