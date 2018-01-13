Bike accident: Buhari, wife thank Nigerians for their prayers as son Yusuf is discharged from hospital

President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, has been discharged from the hospital.

The president's son was hospitalized following a bike accident he had on Tuesday, December 26 at Gwarimpa area of the Federal Capital Territory.

He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result of the crash.

Surgery was carried out on him as a result of the accident.

He was, however, discharged on Friday just as his parents expressed gratitude to people of goodwill within and outside the country for their prayers and best wishes.

Indications that Yusuf would soon be discharged came Friday afternoon when the Medical Director of Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, Dr Felix Ogedegbe, announced that his condition had remarkably improved and that he was ready to be discharged.

Announcing the discharge of Yusuf Buhari a few hours after Dr. Ogedegbe's statement, the president's media aide, Mr. Femi Adesina, quoted the family as thanking everybody.

The family said the prayers of the people of goodwill helped in the recovery of Yusuf and eventual discharge.

The statement reads:

President Muhammadu Buhari, his wife, Aisha, and the entire family, thank all men and women of goodwill, both within and outside the country, for their prayers and best wishes, which have now seen their son, Yusuf, being discharged from hospital.

The family appreciates the overwhelming show of love and solidarity, which had come their way since Yusuf was involved in a motorcycle crash on December 26, 2017.

“We thank Nigerians from all walks of life, both within and outside the country, leaders of many foreign countries, groups, organizations, individuals, and many others, who prayed, visited, sent messages, and generally stood by us at the trying time,” the family said, praying that almighty Allah would reward them all.

