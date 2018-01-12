Electricity: Power Sector Recovers 1,143MW

The Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on Monday recovered 1,143MW from the restoration of the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline (ELP).

The line which came down last week as a result of a fire incident has been restored and gas supply to customers on the line including power generating companies resumed.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which disclosed this on Monday said the repair work on the pipeline followed the directive by the Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, to carry out an assessment of the damage with a view to getting a prompt solution.

The statement NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, issued in Abuja, recalled that a section of the ELP at Abakila in Ondo State blew up in flames on January 2, 2018 as a result of a bush fire.

According to the statement, the incident affected gas supply to customers in Ondo, Ogun and Lagos States with a subsequent shutdown of a number of power plants.

With the restoration of the ELP and resumption of gas supply, the affected power plants with a combined generating capacity of 1,143MW would resume power generation.

The power plants include: Egbin Power Plant in Lagos State; Olorunshogo Power Plant, PEL Olorunshogo and Paras Power Plant in Ogun State; and Omotosho Power Plant in Ondo State.

The 36-inch Escravos to Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) is a natural gas pipeline built in 1989 to supply gas from Escravos in the Niger Delta to various consumption utilization areas.

It supplies gas to power plants in the South-west and also feeds the West African Gas Pipeline System.

