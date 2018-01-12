AHRC celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King's day:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the nation and all peace- loving people around the world in observing and celebrating the legacy of Dr. M. L. King Jr., a human rights hero, a legend and a civil rights leader whose vision and determination helped transform the United States and inspired human- rights activists worldwide.

On this occasion, we affirm that together, we continue to struggle to make MLK's dream a fully lived reality to all Americans.

Monday, January 15, 2018 is Martin Luther King Jr's day, a day of remembrance and a day of action and a day of service to advance our struggle for human rights for all. This year we observe Dr. King's day amidst a world that is torn with human made and natural disasters. It comes at a time when all believers in human rights continue the struggle to transform the vision and dream of Dr. King into a lived reality for everyone. AHRC-USA calls upon everyone to honor Dr. King's day through volunteering with or donating to organizations that are continuing the struggle for human and civil rights in the US and abroad.

"Dr. King is a giant of not only American history but of all human history as well," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "He continues to inspire human and civil rights advocates in the US and abroad to struggle for a better world for us and for future generations," added Hamad.