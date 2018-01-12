MSSN to new Lagos appointees: Don’t live in luxury at masses’ expense

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has urged newly appointed cabinet members of the Lagos State Government to prioritise the welfare of the masses in their various ministries.

The Amir (President) of the MSSN, Lagos State Area Unit, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, gave the advice in a press statement to congratulate the newly appointed cabinet members.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had on Thursday announced a major cabinet reshufflings, dropping three cabinet members and appointing five new ones.

Dr. Ashafa, in the statement, asked the newly appointed cabinet members to see their appointments as a rare opportunity and a call to service.

He said, "Just as we congratulate the newly appointed cabinet members, we urge them to shun luxury and focus on service to humanity. They should always remember that this is a rare opportunity and a call to service considering the vision of the Governor and his drive to develop the state.

"The newly appointed commissioners should see this opportunity as an avenue to improve on quality service delivery which has been the bedrock of Governor Ambode's administration.

"They should render selfless service to the people of Lagos State and be conscious of transparency in governance and accountability to God, the creator, and the good citizens of Lagos State.”

Dr. Ashafa also appealed to the new appointees to ensure that they leave a legacy before leaving office.

"It is important for these new appointees to note that posterity will query their contributions to the development of Lagos State and their impact on the lives of Lagosians no matter how short their tenure in office,” he added.

The newly appointed cabinet members include Mr. Hakeem Fahm (Ministry of Science and Technology); Mr. Ladi Lawanson (Ministry of Transportation); Mr Segun Banjo (Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget); Mrs. Olayinka Oladunjoye (Ministry of Commerce and Industry) and Mr. Hakeem Sulaiman (Communities and Communications).

SIGNED:

SAHEED ASHAFA (Ph.D)

Amir (President)

Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit

[email protected]

08173291878