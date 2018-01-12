NFF Inaugurates New Technical And Development Commitee

The Nigeria Football Federation have inaugurated a new Technical and Development Committee to be headed by Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed ‘Fresh’

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, who represented NFF President Amaju Pinnick and the Executive Committee, hailed the calibre of the membership, before charging them to bring their experience, astuteness and sagacity to play to ensure that Nigerian National Teams not only maintain the impressive form of 2017 but go ahead to perform better internationally in the year 2018.

“The NFF leadership took its time to compose this very important committee, and this is evident in the calibre of people we have in this room. Your responsibility is indeed huge because the National Teams must not only maintain their good showing of 2017 but must perform even better this year.

“Nigerians will not take excuses for poor showing by any of the National Teams. The ball is now in your court to fashion policies and programmes that will guarantee great performances by our teams internationally.”

​

Chairman of the New Committee, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed ‘Fresh’ thanked the NFF for the opportunity given to serve and assured the football body of nothing but the best to take Nigeria Football to greater heights

“I am excited that we have juggernauts in this committee; people who have seen it all and have much to contribute to the development of Nigerian Football. On behalf of the committee, I make bold to say that we will work assiduously and energetically, and bring our experience to bear in steering the National Teams to higher glory.”