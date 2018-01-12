Curfew Timing In Borno State For Effective Security Extended and Rescheduled

The Borno State Government, has again on the strong advice of the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole announced the extension of the rescheduled curfew time earlier announced (8:00 pm to 6:00 am every day), by another one week. In other words, the prevailing curfew regime is to now last until Friday, 20th January, 2018.

A statement issued Friday by Dr. Mohammed Bulama, Borno State Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Borno State read in quote:

"This is to give the Armed Forces sufficient time to complete the on-going special operation launched against Boko Haram terrorists which, we have been assured, has recorded resounding successes.

"Government once again deeply regrets the understandably difficult situation this development will inevitably create as well as the great inconvenience the general public will suffer, but rest assured that this decision was taken to safeguard our collective security and well-being.

"Government therefore urges all indigenes and residents of Borno State to see this temporary measure as part of the necessary sacrifice we all have to make in the interest of peace, stability, development and progress of not only our dear State, but Nigeria as a whole. The understanding, support and cooperation of the general public are highly solicited in the observance of this curfew timing, please.", the statement added