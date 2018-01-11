Osun LG poll: court to rule on January 24

The fate of the Osun Local Government election scheduled to hold on 27th of January would be decided on 24th of January by a High Court sitting in Abuja.

The court today fixed the date for ruling on the issues bothering on the conduct of the local government elections in the state.

It would be recalled that the the High Court granted the prayer of the plaintiffs who instituted a case against the state government and the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission over the decision to introduce parliamentary system of government in the local government level in Osun.

The the state government responded swiftly and urged the court to vacate the order and allow the local government election to take place

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Osun State, Dr. Ajibola Basiru and the counsel to the plaintiffs, Chief Robert Clarke, (SAN) argued the case in the court today.

After listening to both parties, the presiding judge, Justice J.T Tsoho fixed January 24 for the hearing of the case.