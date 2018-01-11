Photo Report: Fashola Inspects The National Meter Test Station Oshodi, Lagos

Hon Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN (middle), Managing Director/CEO Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) & Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Engr. Peter Ewesor (3rd right) and Head National Meter Test Station, Engr. Olusegun Adedayo(4th right) during the Hon. Minister's inspection of the NEMSA National Meter Test Station Oshodi,Lagos on Thursday 11th, January 2018.

Hon Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(right), Managing Director/CEO & Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Engr. Peter Ewesor(middle) and Head, National Meter Test Station, Engr. Olusegun Adedayo(left) during the Hon. Minister's inspection of the NEMSA National Meter Test Station, Oshodi,Lagos on Thursday 11th, January 2018.

Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN (2nd left), and Managing Director/CEO Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) & Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Engr. Peter Ewesor (2nd right) during the inspection visit of the Hon. Minister to the NEMSA National Meter Test Station Oshodi,Lagos on Thursday 11th, January 2018.

Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(right), Managing Director/CEO Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) & Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Engr. Peter Ewesor (middle) and Head National Meter Test Station, Engr. Olusegun Adedayo(left) during the Hon. Minister's inspection of the NEMSA National Meter Test Station, Oshodi,Lagos on Thursday 11th, January 2018.

Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN(left), takes a closer look at Made-in-Nigeria Meters along with the Managing Director/CEO Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) & Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Engr. Peter Ewesor(right) and Head, National Meter Test Station, Engr. Olusegun Adedayo(middle) during the Hon.Minister's inspection of the NEMSA National Meter Test Station Oshodi,Lagos on Thursday 11th, January 2018.

An Engineer at work at the NEMSA National Meter Test Station, Oshodi,Lagos during an inspection visit by the Hon.Minister of Power,Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN on Thursday 11th, January 2018.

Hon. Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola,SAN interacting with one of the Engineers, Mr Jonathan Isise (2nd right) during an inspection visit to the NEMSA National Meter Test Station Oshodi,Lagos on Thursday 11th, January 2018.