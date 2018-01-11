Military Appeals to UN to Provide Landmines Detectors for Farmland Clearance Operations in Bama.... Says Bama Town is Safe But Farmlands Unsafe

The Brigade Commander 21 Armored Brigade, Brigadier General G.B Audu has said that Bama town and its environs were largely safe for the returnee IDPs to resettle but the challenges was their farmlands were littered with landmines by Boko Haram insurgent's which has made farming difficult for the local people.

He also said the Nigerian military has been very supportive in its operations that it has been carrying out in the area including providing support for the unaccompanied children as well as providing free medical healthcare to the community.

The Commander further explained to the United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Hajiya Amina Mohammed who was in Bama briefly yesterday in company if Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state to assess the rebuilding of the said liberated Bama town which was once over-ran by Boko Haram insurgents.

The Brigade Commander who was represented by the Brigade’s Chief of Staff, Col. A.A Adekeye, called on the United Nations Deputy Secretary General to impress on the United Nations to fast track the clearance operations of landmines in farmlands to enable the displaced people quickly return to their farms.

Also briefing the United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Borno state Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement of Boko Haram victims, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum said Borno State government has so far reconstructed 11,000 private homes, 170 classrooms and other school buildings in 11 schools, township electrification and rehabilitation of 10 boreholes in Bama.

The Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Hajiya Amina Mohammed who visited different places in Bama including IDP Camp, Community Clinic for the Acute Management of Malnutrition, schools and other on-going rebuilding projects in the said she was in Bama to assess gaps in humanitarian needs, and reconstruction efforts recorded by Government so she could report back to the UN in order to identify areas of intervention.

In one of the schools, Governor Shettima ordered the release of 250 bags of rice and 50 bags of beans to enable pupils start benefiting from daily meal per student to boost nutrition and encourage good learning outcomes.

He also ordered for the release of free uniforms to all the 4,503 pupils while he directed all teachers under the primary education in Bama to return to in order to increase number of teachers in IDPs schools.

Hajiya Amina Mohammed arrived Maiduguri on Wednesday together with Governor Kashim Shettima in the evening around 5 pm before proceeding to Bama town usung helicopter in company of Governor Shettima, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed and Nigerian (Country) Representative of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr. Mairo Mandara on board helicopter provided by the UN Humanitarian Air Services.

They were received by the Chairman of Bama Local Government, Alhaji Baba Shehu Gulumba at the Bama Stadium where the chopper landed.

