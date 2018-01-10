Imo Govt. Hails Armed Forces For Upholding Unity, Sovereignty Of Nigeria

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere has underscored the importance of the the Nigeria Armed forces in ensuring and upholding the sovereignty of the country and co-existence of the people, adding that the efforts of men

in uniform can never be undermined .

Madumere who represented Governor Okorocha made the statement yesterday in Owerri at the occasion of 2018 Armed Forces emblem week and remembrance Day .

The Deputy Governor described the event as historic, adding that the unity and peace being experienced in country are attributable to the patriotism of the Armed Forces.

He paid glowing tributes to the gallantry exploits of men in uniform who laid down their lives in defence of the country.

Prince Ezeakonobi Madumere likened the sacrifices of the Armed Forces to that of Jesus Christ who laid down his life for the redemption of mankind.

He pledged the continued support of the Rescue Mission Government towards the welfare of relatives and children of the fallen heroes.

Earlier in his address, the President of the Nigeria Legion, Imo State Council, Col. Demian Okafor ( rtd) said the Armed Forces and Remembrance Day is aimed at promoting espirit- de_ corp among serving officers and foster peace and unity.

He stated that the emblem launch is to raise money for the up keep of wives and children of fallen heroes, as he urged those who made pledges during the last Armed Forces emblem launch and appeal week to redeem them.

Describing the Governor Rochas Okorocha as a developer and transformer, Okafor requested the employment of active men of Nigerian Legion and a vehicle for easy transportation of thier members.

The occasion was witnessed by Service Chiefs, security agencies in the State, wives of the fallen heroes led by Mrs. Gertrude Chimezere , Commissioners , traditional Rulers and others .

High points of the event was the ceremony of the decoration of the service chiefs, which include the Brigade Commander of Obinze Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General H.I Nature, the Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp, Mr. Stephen Lar among other security agencies.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere decorating the Imo State Commissioner of Police during opening ceremony of 2018 Armed Forces emblem week and Remembrance Day earlier today at the Govt. House, owerri

. Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere being decorated by the Commissioner for Gender and Social Development, Mrs. Ngozi Njoku during opening ceremony of 2018 Armed Forces emblem week and Remembrance Day earlier today in Govt. House, Owerri

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere decorating a member of Nigerian Legion and representative of the President of Nigerian Legion, Col. Damian Okafor (rtd) at the opening ceremony of 2018 Armed Forces emblem week and Remembrance Day earlier today in Govt. House, Owerri

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere decorating the Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Imo State Command, Stephen Lar during opening ceremony of 2018 Armed Forces emblem week and Remembrance Day earlier today in Govt. House, Owerri

L-R: The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, Deputy Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Ugonna Ozuruigbo (ozb) taking salute during the rendition of the National Anthem and Imo State anthem at the opening ceremony of 2018 Armed Forces emblem week and Remembrance Day earlier today in Government House, Owerri