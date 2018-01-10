“stop Playing Politics With Security Of Citizens” -- Iyc To Federal And State Government.

The National Executives of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has expressed its displeasure over the mass killings of innocent Nigerians in Southern Kaduna, Taraba, and Benue State on a continuous basis by Fulani Herdsmen, including killings in other parts of the Country; stressing that It is disheartening to see that while the lives of women and children are lost daily, the Federal Government is busy playing politics with security.

In a press statement by the National Spokesman of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, Barr. Henry Iyalla and made available to the press, it states: “We note with complete dismay how the Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government has swiftly acted to proscribe and deploy the military to the South especially the Niger Delta when it comes to issues relating to agitations in the region, notably by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the so called Niger Delta Militants, but however becomes speechless, unresponsive and confused when Fulani Militants go on brutal killing rampage of innocent Nigerians - a group which according to the Global Terrorism index is the Fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world leaves us wondering if this silence is because the President is one of them.. The Federal Government have obviously failed in their primary duty of protecting the lives and properties of its citizens as enshrined in S.14(2) (b) of the 1999 constitution (as amended); The United Nations Charter and The African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights which Nigeria has assented to.

This double standard portrayed by the Federal Government in addressing the issues of security in the country must stop and the Federal Government must as a matter of critical importance leave up to its responsibility of ensuring the protection of lives and properties of its citizens no matter the region or group involved.

Furthermore, the recent mass murder in Omoku in Ogba/Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) Rivers state by suspected cultist who are not strangers to the State Government, the incessant killings in Andoni Local Government Area and Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area: including various acts of killings in Rivers State leaves no one in doubt that the government have failed in their primary duty of protecting the lives and properties of its citizens; and has rather been focusing and showing more interest in the upcoming general elections than the safety of the lives of Nigerians.

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Governor of Rivers State have no business in the blame game or playing politics with the blood of innocent Nigerians whose lives they have sworn to protect. We state unequivocally that every attack or killing of innocent citizens diminishes the credibility and integrity of these administrations.

We therefore call on President Muhammadu Buhari to confront the issues of killings by Fulani Herdsmen Militants with utmost seriousness; and urge The State Governors and all stake holders to see as very urgent the need for securing the lives and properties of all citizens anywhere in the Country.

