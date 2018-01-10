Communique Of The 23rd Meeting Of The Hon.minister Of Power,works &housing With Power Sector Operators

Introduction

The Honourable Minister of Power, Works and Housing chaired the twenty-third monthly meeting of operators in the electricity industry. Nasarawa State Government hosted the meeting at Mararaba-Akunza 33/11 Injection Substation in Lafia, Nasarawa State. The meeting focused on identifying, discussing, and finding practical solutions to critical issues facing the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

The operators were fully represented at the highest executive management levels, including Commissioners of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Managing Directors and CEOs of Generating Companies (GenCos), Distribution Companies (DisCos), and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Gas Companies (GasCos) and other government agencies such as theNiger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC),the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader (NBET), Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) and Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) responsible for the regulation and development of the electricity industry, as well as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

The meeting was preceded by a welcome of the Honourable Minister by the Governor of Nasarawa State, a visit to the Lafia 330/132 kV substation due for completion by the end of 2018 and the commissioning of 2x7.5 MVA injection substation serving Obi and environs, serving the State House of Assembly Quarters, Federal University Lafia, Mobile Police Barracks.

The meetingreiterated its purpose, and in addition deliberated and agreed as follows: