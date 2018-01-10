PCNI Renovates Bama General Hospital ...Procures Medical Equipments,Beds, Mattresses, Generators for Installation's

The Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative PCNI has commenced general renovation and rehabilitation of Bama General Hospital as a support and assistance to Borno state government.

The presidential committee has also purchased medical equipments, beds, mattresses, stand by generating sets, auto sound scanners, operations tools and kits among others for the hospital.

The Vice Chairman of the PCNI, Alhaji Tijani Tumsa stated this today while speaking to newsmen in Maiduguri immediately after inspecting the multi million naira medical equipments and accessories, beds, auto sound scanners, auto scanning machines, operation tools and kits among others in Maiduguri.

He said the procurement was made in fulfillment of the promises the PCNI made to the Borno state government when the governor approached the committee and solicited for support and assistance to overhaul the Bama General Hospital for the Bama people and its environs which was accommodating IDPs from various local government areas within its vicinity.

Tumsa added that work has already commenced in earnest with renovation and rehabilitation of building structures and other facilities and amenities within the hospital immediately the state government relocated the IDPs from the hospital.

According to him, the support and assistance was in line with the PCNI mandate and President Buhari's health agenda to improve healthcare delivery facilities in the north east zone affected by the insurgency.

He explained further that the PCNI will not relent on its efforts to ensure that quality and standard facilities, equipments and amenities were provided at the Bama General Hospital and other healthcare centers that it may render support in the interest of the people, especially, the IDPs.

The Vice Chairman said the items procured were worth millions of naira and more will be provided as the PCNI intends to give the Hospital a new facelift, quality facilities and work with modern and sophisticated equipments and facilities that will stand the test of time.

He noted that plans have been concluded to deliver the items to Bama and ensure their proper installations and usage before the hospital will be handed over to the state government at the completion of the renovation and rehabilitation works.

It will be recalled that PCNI has in the past supported and assisted the Borno state government in many ways in terms of humanitarian services, rehabilitation and resettlement in the areas of support to IDPs returnees, women and youths empowerment, rebuilding of destroyed residential houses, public buildings including LGC secretariats, schools, etc in Dikwa, Bama , Benishekh , Damasak and Maiduguri among others.