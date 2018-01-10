My Faith In God Inspired Me To Build For Him --- Chief Uwajeh 

The donor of Saint Augustine Catholic Church Chaplaincy sited within Saint Augustine College premises, Chief Victor Uwajeh, has ascribed the 1, 000 sitting capacity church building to his faith in God as the propelling force that led him to build the church for the Lord.

The business mogul stated this Sunday during a reception held at his residence at Ibusa, shortly after the church service in Saint Augustine Chaplaincy, Ibusa, Oshimili North local government area of Delta State.

“What inspired me was my faith in God and like I said earlier in church, when God speaks to you and you listen”, revealing that he was remunerated by God whenever he gave to Him within the shortest possible time in some cases.

Hear him: “And the inspiration comes from the fact that in time past, each time I have done something for God, I got the reward most time almost instant and that was the encouragement”.

He also disclosed that that the ill health of his mother then who took ill for the first time seven decades ago was another inspiration for him, “my mother fell ill for the first time since I was born and that is close to seven decades ago and as I alighted from the altar, where I was just given an award, I got a call in which my mother was been rushed to the hospital.

“I came out from the church that same day and the Reverend Father approached me asking that I help them build, that was how it started. And fortunately for me because I listened to God, I was calm, I saw the Reverend Father later on and I decided to shamed the Devil with it”.

According to him, “my mother was in coma for 16 days and was hospitalized for 13 weeks. Today, you saw her in church. May the Lord be praised”.

He said the decision to build the Chaplaincy at Saint Augustine College was the fact that Saint Augustine had nothing before now, noting that it was by divine inspiration that the Reverend Father approached him, “I found out that they didn’t have a place of worship. Less than six months before he approached me, the church was approved as a parish. I found out later that the approval was on my wedding anniversary which is like almost 40 years ago”.

Wife of the donor, Mrs Theresa Uwajeh, noted that she has being there for her husband, praying and supporting him, hence the successes recorded so far, “the bulk of it is his work. It is his dream; it is something he has always wanted to do.Earlier, he had wanted to but he wasn’t given the opportunity and the appointed time God made it possible”.

She hinted that she was happy with the development, “and I am really proud and grateful to God”, saying the husband has done more philanthropic works behind the scene; “it is 39 years this year that we have being married. So, I know all what he has being doing and I am always being there and it is a good thing because the secret to getting is giving”.

Mrs Uwajeh advised Catholic women and sundry to be “help meet” for their husbands, calling on them to respect them as said in the scriptures “because it is important to men. Respect your husbands, support him, be there with him and for him”.

She charged women to speak to their husbands gently, lovely in a way he would accept whenever he was going astray, “sometimes nobody else will tell him, only you. So do it lovely, gently and softly. You need to do what you need to do, tell him when he is going wrong, when he is going astray, when he is not doing it right, tell him the best way possible so that he is going to accept it. You need to be there and be a pillar of support because God called you to be that, be what God calls you to be”, she added.

Earlier, Very Reverend Father Samuel Igwane, said he was happy because it was a dream come through, “I am happy because it has being the wish of the Bishop that every mission college will have a chaplaincy and a place of worship. I am happy because that fulfillment has come and today is that day of joy for the Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku and for the entire community of Ibusa”.

Father Igwane, who doubles as the principal of the College and the Chaplain of the Chaplaincy, said the church has 1, 000 sitting capacity, adding that the church has a resident priest, it is within a college where the formation of children is taking place for moral values and whatever is been done corresponds with international standard and within the Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku.

He charged the donor to be more humble amidst God’s blessings, “so that he will be disposed to receive more blessings from God”.

Also speaking, the mother of the donor, Mrs Comfort Uwajeh whose birthday corresponded with the dedication said she was happy to see another birthday, “I am going to 90 and God will do it and my children are good people, God will be blessing them”.

She hinted that the secret of her good health was by God’s divine creation, “God made me like that, God has been blessing me and my children are taking care of me and making me happy”, adding that the church erected by one of his sons was God direction.

The younger brother of the donor, Tony Uwajeh, who also spoke, said, the act of his brother should be emulated by all, “because a lot of people use their money in a wrong way. This is a way of saying thank you to God and worshipping the Lord. My brother hasn’t built it for anything but just to say thank you Lord for sparing the life of our mother who was very ill last year.

“For sparing his own life because a year before that, he was very ill too and we have another brother of ours who just narrowly escaped, only three months ago. So, for the family, it is a big revolution that these three members of our family have narrowly escaped and they have being given a second chance to live”.