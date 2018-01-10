Human right group vows to pursue the case of defilement of 6-year-old minor in Osogbo to logical conclusion

A human right group under the auspices of the Committee for Democracy and Right of the People (CDRP) has has described the action of a 23-year-old bricklayer in Osogbo, Osun State, Lukman Moshood who defiled a 6-year-old minor as barbaric and vowed to pursue the case to a logical conclusion.

Lukman was accused of defiling the minor, daughter of his neighbor. He was said to have lured the little girl into Hus room and lied to the mother of the small girl that he sent the girl to buy something for him in the next building.

The little girl told The Nigerian Voice that Lukman took her to the room, brought out a knife and threatened to kill her if she make any attempt to raise alarm.

The matter was reported to the police and the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye charged the suspect to court after investigation.

The Secretary General of CDRP, Comrade Waheed Saka said the action of Lukman was evil and vowed that the group will follow the case to a logical conclusion until justice is done and seen to have been done appropriately so as to serve as deterent to other rapists.