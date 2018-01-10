5OO Supporters to Cheer Super Eagles in Russia

National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Sam Ikpea has disclosed that the body has stepped up plans to guarantee massive support for the Super Eagles in Russia for the Upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Ikpea said more than 500 supporters are expected to be in Russia to cheer the Super Eagles.

“We are going to give the Super Eagles massive support in Russia during the FIFA World Cup and we are hoping to storm Russia with 500 members drawn from home, alongside those in the diaspora.

We are going to mobilize lots of our members at the various states to be part of this project aimed at giving our national team good support as they carry the hopes and aspiration of every Nigerian to Russia 2018. “We are aware that FIFA has banned the use of drums or other instruments like flutes during matches, that is why we need to travel with a large team to cheer the Super Eagles.

“Aside the aforementioned, we are making plans for our smooth trip to the World Cup and I want to use this opportunity to call on corporate Nigeria to support and partner with us in this regard because our sponsors will get the desired mileage as a benefit for partnering us,” he said.

Nigeria will open their world cup campaign against Croatia on the 16th of June 2018. Argentina and Debutant, Iceland are the other teams in group D