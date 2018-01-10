Policeman murdered after paying for planks at sawmill

It was a gory scene at the Onibueja sawmill this morning when the lifeless body of a policeman, Adejumo Sunday who paid for planks at the sawmill yesterday was found there less than 12 hours.

Adejumo was serving at the provost section at the Zone 11 Headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force in Osogbo, Osun State before he met his death at the sawmill.

The Nigerian Voice could not ascertained the real circumstances surrounding the death of the late policeman. However, it was gathered that Adejumo paid for some planks which he was expected to come and carry today.

His Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card, itel phone and his wrist watch were found beside him where he was found in front of Dawodu petrol station near the sawmill.

The Public Relation Officer of the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Mr Wale Afolabi said upon the discovery that the deceased is a policeman, the NSCDC contacted the police immediately.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 11 AIG Agboola Osodi Glova said the incident is under investigation.