RoboMichael is Threat to the Peace and Security of Ogoniland

The action of RoboMichael limited on December 27, 2017 during which the company used soldiers to invade the secretariat of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) in Bori, Khana local government area has been described a threat to the peace and security of Ogoniland.

Publicity Secretary of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke while addressing MOSOP chapter leaders of Bori special unit at the Peace and Freedom Center, Bori on Sunday told the gathering that RoboMicheal is as dangerous as Shell and may even be worse.

He said if RoboMichael Limited can deploy two armored tanks and about 10 trucks fully loaded with soldiers just to hold a meeting, then Ogoni should know that the company has a hidden motive and is prepared to kill the people for oil just like Shell did.

Nsuke said "RoboMichael knew the Ogoni people do not want them and they came with tanks to kill you if you come out to resist them. They wanted to throw the entire Ogoniland into mourning once more,

"Indeed, RoboMichael is a threat to our peace and security. They have come with all their lies attempting to throw us into another round of mourning" he said.

Nsuke told the gathering that MOSOP has not accepted RoboMichael for oil mining in Ogoni.

"I want to tell you all that MOSOP has not accepted RoboMichael and this has been very clear in the speech of our president, Legborsi Pyagbara on Ogoni day, I also will tell you that RoboMichael has no license to mine the Ogoni oil. All the stories about the company's claim to having the license to drill in Ogoni are lies and you should never believe them" he said.

Nsuke called on the people to continue to resist RoboMichael in every form the company will manifest and to be weary of those the company is using for inducements.

Nsuke said the Ogoni people reject these brutes called RoboMichael and their agents of death.. For them, they are ready to kill every Ogoni who stands against their oil interest in Ogoniland. They think they can force us to accept them using military might but we will also non-violently resist and silence RoboMichael and their military as well as civilian collaborators, Nsuke said.

Signed

Fegalo Nsuke

Publicity Secretary

Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People(MOSOP)

Dignity House