Lepan Decries The Rising State Of Insecurity And Bloodletting In Nigeria

The great British philosopher, Thomas Hobbes, was right when he wrote in his classic, Leviathan, that the life of man in the state of nature (without government) was “nasty, brutish, and short.” Killings, cold-blooded assassinations, looting, intimidations, maimings, and the likes automatically become the other of the day when governments fail to live up to their sacred responsibility of protecting lives and properties.

At a time most Nigerians were in Thanksgiving mode for making it to 2018, some men (and women) of the underworld had other plans. Wanton destructions of lives and properties, looting, rape, cold-blooded murder, and other forms of needless bloodletting greeted some innocent Nigerians as they welcome the New Year.

Murderous bandits freely looted, maimed, raised down, defiled, and reigned terror in some communities in Benue state. Conservative estimates report that at least 70 persons have so far lost their lives in the 7-day carnage. Also In Omoku and Egbeda, Rivers state, at least 20 persons were reported dead in a free-for-all attack on some persons returning from Church on New Year Day. These two cases are just among the few lucky enough to make newspaper headlines out of many that were not so lucky!

The League of Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria (LEPAN) is alarmed like many other Nigerians that the Nigeria Police Force, the Military and other security agencies have resolved none of these killings. Does this not amount to a colossal failure of their duties? What about the clamour for community-based or neighbourhood policing as is the case in other successful nations? Can we start to take a more serious look at the call for state police in some quatres? Is it now not more obvious that our security system and architecture need entire overhauling? There is the need for a grass root policing of lives and property. Police reform should top the at this point, we suggest that security reforms should top the political agenda for the 2019 presidential elections. If nothing tangible is done to forestall future occurrence(s) of these needless killings, many Nigerians may be left with no other option(s) than to protect themselves and at the same time stuck with the absence of an effective police force. The security agencies continue to cry wolf in respect of the community and state-owned vigilante outfits when the same police are always caught pants down whenever it is put to test. The League of Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria is of the view that Nigerians should decide using the 2019 election a referendum on what to do with the current and failed centrally controlled security system.

Nigerians were yet to wake up from the shock of the Benue Killings before the Rivers killings made the headlines. The two most recent brutal cases attest further to the tumultuous character of the increasing rate of insecurity in Nigeria. They, in addition, offer a non-partisan organization such as ours another instance for an assessment of the syndrome of needless killings in our nation.

Certainly, the League of Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria (LEPAN) views, with utmost disdain, the current trend in the country’s socio-political space, which can be best described as a tradition of terrorism. When it is the breed of gangsters that are allowed the privilege of leadership, and felons and potential outlaws are free to brazenly display aspiration to rule decent citizens, the key methodologies of attaining their objectives must be passionately informed by their inclination, expertise and reasoning: murder, arson, thuggery, battering and all unimaginable forms of criminality.

LEPAN views these killings as needless no matter the motivation(s). It is a strategy of a few amongst us to instil fear, hijack the democratic process, an annexation and fraudulent conversion of democratic structures to the antagonistic family estate thereby annulling the majority wish of the people for self-serving purposes. Killings like these are, by all standards, against all civilized and acceptable values of human existence. It is antithetical to all known tenets of civilized societies and we have no tolerance for this menace in any of its manifestation(s).

We also view with dismay the usual attempts by professional politicians to seek electoral gains for the misfortune of the bereaved. We are of the considered opinion that this is counter-productive.

We are therefore calling on religious and traditional leaders to help the government, both federal and state, in fighting this menace by providing real-time intelligence reports on suspicious persons and movements in their domains. These recent cases have to be the very last on our land so that we do not return to Hobbes’ state of nature!

SeunOkegbemiro

(Publicity Secretary)