Fayemi backs El-Rufai’s threat to sack Kaduna striking teachers, says competency test remains APC policy

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi may have

thrown his weight behind the threat by the Kaduna State Governor,

Malam Nasir El-Rufai to sack teachers that joined the ongoing strike

in the State.

He also reiterated that teachers competency test remained one of the

major policies of the All Progressives Congress, APC, aimed at

reviving education in the country.

Dr Fayemi, who met El-Rufai in Abuja on Monday night was said to have

saluted the Kaduna State governor for “being a man” and standing firm

on his decision to revive education in the State through Teachers

Competency Test.

Teachers in public secondary and primary schools in Kaduna State began

an indefinite strike action on Monday, over the sack of more than

22,000 of their colleagues. The strike was called by the state chapter

of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT). The government however

threatened to sack any teacher that joined the strike.

A group of youths in the north, under the auspices of Northern Youths

Movement (NYM), had fingered Dr Fayemi as the brain behind the

Competency Test organized for teachers in Kaduna State last year,

which led to the sack of over 22,000 teachers in the State.

The youths said it was Dr Fayemi who brought the consultant that

conducted the competency test, which they said was done purposely to

reduce the number of teachers in Kaduna State and also raise money for

his (Fayemi) governorship election.

Sources very close to Governor El-Rufai told our reporter he met with

Dr Fayemi for over one hour on Monday night to review the ongoing

teachers strike and assured the governor that “heaven will not fall if

the policy of no work, no pay is enforced on the striking teachers.”

Dr Fayemi, a former governor of Ekiti State was said to have lamented

that he could have also insisted on the Competency Test when he was

governor, vowing that the policy will be implemented if APC returns to

power in Ekiti State.