Delta Lga Polls: Two Local Governments Annulled Over Crises

Following electoral violence that greeted the January 6, 2018 local government polls in Delta State, the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), has nullified results from Ughelli North and Ethiope East local government councils.

In Ughelli, the administrative headquarter of Ughelli north, the election was obstructed by alleged thugs, delay in the arrival of election materials, hiding of originals of result sheets and subsequent burning of DSIEC office among others.

While in Ethiope East, it was gathered that election materials were and ballot boxes were hijacked by thugs allegedly loyal to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), in the area.

Meanwhile, it was reliably learnt that less than 24 hours to the conduct of the election in the state, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the leadership of DSIEC allegedly embarked on compilation of names of ad-hoc staff who did not apply to the commission for the election in government house.

“Okowa in connivance with DSIEC compiled the lists of the Ad-hoc staff that would conduct the council election in government house, Asaba. As am talking to you most of the local government areas have not seen the names of the ad-hoc staff who are supposed to work in their local government council during the election. Patani and other local government areas are yet to see their ad-hoc staff list.” a government house confided in our correspondent.

According to our impeccable sources, those who never applied for the Ad-hoc Staff jobs for the council polls were sent text messages from DSIEC to attend training while those who applied and followed due process never received text message from the commission.

On Saturday morning about 9:00am, an ad-hoc staff sent a text message to our correspondent that he has seen his name, The Nigerian Voice, can authoritatively report.