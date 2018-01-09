Military Hands Over Chibok School Girl to Gov Shettima

Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj-Gen Rogers Nicholas has Tuesday handed over rescued Chibok girl and two others to Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno for proper registration before handing them to Federal Government.

The girls were recently rescued; after four-day coordinated ground and aerial military operations to route remnants Boko Haram insurgents from Sambisa Forest.

They include Salomi Pogu (19) and Jamila Adams (14) with a year old baby led by Jamila’s mother from Pulka, Gwoza council area of Borno state.

Handing over the girls and baby yesterday at the Government House, Maiduguri, Nicholas said the stepped up onslaught on Boko Haram insurgents; resulted into the rescue of these girls and a baby.

According to him, proper registration had to be done by state government, before they are handed to their parents and guardians in Chibok and Pulka.

Shettima, who was represented by his Deputy, Usman Durkwa said that the state government had been expecting the military rescue the Chibok school girls that were abducted on April 14, 2014 by insurgents.

His words: “Within a week of posting to the Theatre Command in Maiduguri, you’re able to rescue our Chibok school girls from Boko Haram captivity.

“Well done and more grease to your elbows to rescue the remaining 104 abducted girls.”

He said that the rescued girls are; to be handed over to the Federal Government for rehabilitation and counselling in Abuja