General News | 9 January 2018 13:47 CET
Chief Femi Fani Kayode's lawyer writes Sahara Reporters , Demands for N10 Billion Damages
Chief Femi Fani Kayode have briefed his lawyers to formally write Sahara Reporters for alleged defermation of his person and that of his family in their recent publication.
In a letter to the Publisher and Editor in Chief of Sahara Reporters, signed by Wale balogun Esq. of DPC attorneys & Solicitors, (Lawyers to Chief Fani Kayode), he is requesting for a retract of the story, an apology and monetary compensation of a negotiable sum of N10 Billion.
The full text of the letter is attached.
