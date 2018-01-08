Borno Doctors Issue Ultimatum to BOSG on CONMESS

The Borno Resident Doctors Association has issued a 21 day Ultimatum to Borno state government with effective from today Monday, 8th January, 2018 for implementation of its Consolidated Medical Salary Structure CONMESS or commence an industrial strike.

The State Chairman of the association, Dr. Bukar Abbagana stated this at a press conference Monday held at the NUJ Press Center Maiduguri with journalists.

He also said that the association rose from its emergency general Congress held on 4th January 2018 and resolved to issue a 21 days Ultimatum to the state government to implement the Revised CONMESS, SKIPPING and RELATIVITY allowances.

Dr. Bukar said the second demand was the state government to also pay all the arrears from 2014 when the said CONMESS implementation started nation wide.

He explained that at the time resident doctors across the country were going on strike on the subject matter, Borno state resident medical doctors out of loyalty to the state government and empathy for the people of Borno state refused to down tools with the believe that the governor will show the same understanding to the Borno state medical doctors but to no avail.

The chairman who led state executives and other members of the association lamented that there was no even acknowledgement from the state government 4 years down the line from the pile of correspondences sent to the state government on the matter and all avenues for dialogue with the state governor were exhausted also but still to no avail.

Dr. Abbagana said consequently, upon this, the association has no option than to issue an Ultimatum from Monday, 8th January 2018 for the state government to address the above subject matter with arrears from 2014.

The Chairman warned that the Congress may be compelled to embark on indefinite strike action as it cannot guaranty industrial harmony over the issue.

Abbagana added that the Congress was fully aware and mindful of the grave consequences such industrial disharmony will have on the good people of Borno state.

The chairman also appealed to spirited individuals and the general populace to impress on the state government to do the needful to avert such industrial disharmony.

He also said that there are a total of 150 medical doctors on the payroll of the Borno state government who are affected by the non implementation of the CONMESS, SKIPPING and RELATIVITY allowances.