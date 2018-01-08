EFCC Did Not Clear NABDA D-G, Ogbadu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wishes to dissociate itself from recent reports in sections of the media, purporting that the director general of the National Biotechnology Development Agency, Professor Lucy Jumeyi Ogbadu has been cleared of allegation of criminal impropriety. It is against the code of professional practice for the EFCC to issue clearance letters to either individuals or organizations investigated by the agency.

The letter from the Secretary to the Commission Mr. Ageboyega Aremo, to the Minister of Science and Technology, which is being misconstrued as clearance for the D-G, did not exonerate her of criminal indictment.

For the avoidance of doubt, a prima faciecase of money laundering has been established against Prof. Ogbadu with a 49-count charge already filed against her and 9 others, awaiting assignment.

Members of the public, including the Minister of Science and Technology, are therefore enjoined to disregard reports of the purported clearance of the suspect by the EFCC.