N3tr Pension Fund: Buhari Reassigns Abdulrasheed Maina on It's Recovery

As the controversy surrounding the N3tr trapped pension funds to be recovered in 97 pension outfits continues to generate more reaction from Nigerians, especially with the testimony by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice at the recent Senate investigation on the reinstatement of former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina , that, Maina gave intelligence which led to the recovery and savings of N1.3 trillion for the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration in late 2016, the President is set to reassign Mr. Maina with a view to recovering the trapped pension funds.

He is also to assist in recovery of other funds trapped in different agencies like the recently reported unaccounted funds lodged in Banks under the office of the Head of Service of the Federation, which has not been remitted into the Treasury Single Account (TSA) of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Sources from the presidency disclosed that Mr President is interested in the N3 trillion which is said to be stashed in different places and want the funds urgently recovered.

“The new coming of Mr Maina will be more interesting as his sole responsibility will be to recover not only the N3tr but other government funds being siphoned by some greedy Nigerians to the detriment of the economy”, the source said.

The source further revealed that, Mr. Maina will be made to name all those involved in the pension scam and explain how his led PRTT was able to recover the N282 billion and N1.6 trillion between 2010 and 2013.

He will also give details of how so much unaccounted and unremitted funds are stilled being used and siphoned by some Heads of MDAs in 2017.

Multiple sources in the know of development who pleaded not to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media on the matter told our correspondent that Mr President is very much interested in the N3 trillion naira Maina mentioned which is said to be littered in different outfits, accounts and with individuals.

The President wants the funds to be recovered.

It was gathered that there is an intense pressure from some highly placed persons in the country on daily basis, not to allow Mr. Maina to continue his Civil Service career so that he doesn't put his search light on some identified government Agencies and officials.

Maina is said to have been directed to brief Mr President and his team on the true position of the pension saga.

The presidency, it was discovered is not foreclosing any source of funds to finance the 2018 budget proposal, it was further gathered.

The new coming of Dr. Maina will be more interesting as his sole responsibility will be to recover looted funds. His area of concentration will not only centre on the N3 trillion but other areas of the economy.

"I can assure you that even members of the All progressive Congress (APC) who have been fingered in any corrupt activity will not be spared" a source disclosed.

Another source further revealed that Dr Maina is putting together list of all those involved in the pension scam from 1999 to date, the assets and will give insights as to the locations as well as explain in detail the sources of the various recoveries and those who hid the funds in the first place and how much these people were able to enjoy as per the monthly percentages of the monies they left in those forgotten government accounts over the years

According to the source, “the President is not going to bow to blackmail and pressure from any quarters. Dr Maina will be given all necessary security protection necessary to do a thorough job in the interest of the Country".

Another insider who spoke in condition of anonymity emphasised that, having watched the video released by Dr Maina, Mr President is compelled to take this decision in the interest of Nigerians, “remember he said he belongs to nobody and he belongs to everybody, and this is a matter of public interest and Baba is ready to protect the least of Nigerians.

“Maina will be working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offices Related Commission, ICPC, as well as the Department of State Service, DSS and the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, and other agencies in recovering the funds", the source disclosed.