Photo Report: Anglican Diocese Bishops visit Aregbesola, pray for Osun people

New year prayer visit:Archbishop of Archdiocese of Ilesa and Bishop of Ilesa Diocese Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Amos Akinlola Akindeko (middle), his wife Sister Lola Akindeko (left), presenting Church Calendar to Governor State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, during a new year prayer for Governor Rauf Aregbesola and entire State of Osun at the Government House Osogbo, on Friday 5/1/2018

New year prayer visit: Archbishop of Archdiocese of Ilesa and Bishop of Ilesa Diocese Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Amos Akinlola Akindeko presenting Church Calendar to Governor State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, during a new year prayer for Governor Rauf Aregbesola and entire State of Osun at the Government House Osogbo, on Friday 5/1/2018

New year prayer visit: Governor State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (3rd right), Archbishop of Archdiocese of Ilesa and Bishop of Ilesa Diocese Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Amos Akinlola Akindeko(3rd left), his wife Sister Lola Akindeko (2nd left), Bishop of Ilesa North, Rt. Rev. James Olusegun (2nd right), Bishop Osogbo, Rt.Rev. Amos Ogunrinde (right) , Archdioeesean Lay President, Brother Emmanuel Awosolu (left) , during a new year prayer for Governor Rauf Aregbesola and entire State of Osun at the Government House Osogbo, on Friday 5/1/2018.

New year prayer visit: Governor State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesol(7th left), Archbishop of Archdiocese of Ilesa and Bishop of Ilesa Diocese Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Amos Akinlola Akindeko(6th left), his wife Sister Lola Akindeko (5th left), Bishop of Ilesa North, Rt. Rev. James Olusegun (8th right), Bishop Osogbo, Rt.Rev. Amos Ogunrinde (7th right) , Archdioeesean Lay President, Brother Emmanuel Awosolu (4th left) and others during a new year prayer for Governor Rauf Aregbesola and entire State of Osun at the Government House Osogbo on Friday 5/1/2018

New year prayer visit: Governor State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (2nd right), Archbishop of Archdiocese of Ilesa and Bishop of Ilesa Diocese Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Amos Akinlola Akindeko (2nd left), his wife Sister Lola Akindeko (left) and Bishop of Ilesa North, Rt. Rev. James Olusegun, during a new year prayer for Governor Rauf Aregbesola and entire State of Osun at the Government House Osogbo, on Friday 5/1/2018