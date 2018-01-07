Illiteracy Among Youths in the North is the Bane of the Boko Haram insurgency - Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai

Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has said the spirit of the fallen heroes was still fresh in the minds of officers and soldiers at the war front in the ongoing counter insurgency operations in the north east of Nigeria.

The COAS added that illiteracy among youths has been the bane of the dreadful boko Haram insurgents killing innocent souls.

General Buratai who stated this Sunday at the 2018 armed force's remembrance day church service held at the St. Bartholomew's military church (PROT) maimalari cantonment Maiduguri further prayed God to continue to bless the souls and families of the fallen heroes and those alive at the operation lafiya dole.

The General also prayed God's light to continue to shine on the officers and soldiers as well give them the strength to end the war while praying for the widows and orphans of the fallen heroes.

The COAS who was represented by Major General David Ahmadu, the Chief of Training and Operations, Nigerian Army Headquarters advised the widows and orphans to be educated, enterprising and vocational in their life and remained hopeful that God is always with them and they will achieve success greatly in life.

Buratai urged the officers and soldiers to remained loyal and committed to fight the war to an end while appealing to parents to also guide and watch their children as well stop allowing heir children to mingle with anybody anyhow in the society without checks.

The COAS also implored the parents and guardians to teach their children moral conduct, discipline and respect for people in the society as well constituted authorities with fear of God.

He said the end of boko Haram insurgents was at sight and the Nigerian military has already won the war and now only restoring peace.

The Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole North East, Major General Rogers Nicholas in his Lesson during they service read the book of Joshua 7:1-12 while Brigadier General l. L. Akinlawon , the Chief of Staff, Theater Command Headquarters read Luke 3:10-14 in his Lesson.

Prayers and sermon were led by Reverend Lt. Augustine Zira Kwabe for the peace, unity, stability and progress of the country, end of boko Haram insurgency, restoration of peace in Borno state, north east and country at large.

Other prayers were also made for the departed souls or fallen heroes, , for those alive at the war front, for the success of the operation Lafiya Dole, for the leaders of the country to be transparent and prudent in their leadership of the country, for the service chiefs and the widows d orphans of the fallen heroes.

The Air Task Force Commander was represented by Group Captain C. E. Akoan, GOC 7 Division was represented by Brigadier General Olusegun Adesina and the Borno State Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, ACG Williams Adams were among other dignitaries at the service.