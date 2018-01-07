Gov. Gaidam Approves N1.1 Billion in Gratuity Payments to 631 Retirees

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state has approved the sum of N1, 097, 896, 058.43 as gratuity payments for a total of 631 state workers who have retired from the services of the state government.

The payment covers all those who retired between January 2017 and July 2017.

All other retired workers whose retirement dates began from August 2017 to date were expected to be paid as soon as the committee set up to verify retired state workers was done with the verification exercise.

A statement issued Saturday by Malam Abdullahi Bego, Director General Press Affairs to Governor Ibrahim Gaidam said the funds have already been set aside for payments as soon as the verification is completed.

It will be recalled that back on Tuesday 24th July 2017, Governor Gaidam had approved N1, 178, 012, 881.12 as gratuities for 470 retired civil servants and 193 deceased personnel whose retirement or death happened between November 2015 and December 2016.

The statement added that the gratuity payments approved Saturday by the governor and those that he approved earlier were testament, once again, to the degree to which the Yobe State Government under his leadership remains committed to the welfare of workers in and out of service, the statement said.