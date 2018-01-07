Nomadic Imperialism

Avid soccer followers know that queasy feeling very well. They have experienced it at least once in their lifetimes. You are living in a foreign country. You are a fanatic supporter of your nation’ssoccer team and they have qualified for the World Cup. You have debated and over-argued with your fellow compatriots on who merits a shirt and who should not be called up to the squad. Although you are not a coach, you have dreamt of formations and over-analyzed the football tactics and strategies your team should adopt at the World Cup.

You have placed bets and even wagered half your monthly wages that your team will reach the semi-finals. After that you declare, it is anybody’s guess what would happen. Although you have not vocalized it lest you be called crazy or incur the devil’s jinx, at the back of your mind, you are thinking – ‘who knows, we may even go all the way and win the World Cup.’

Finally, that day has arrived. That day you have looked forward to with feverish anticipation over the last six months. You occupy your favorite couch in front of the television. As your compatriots take to the pitch, you are pumped up with adrenaline and national pride. When your national anthem is sung, you are delirious with ecstasy. Just as the referee is about to kick-off the match, your wife comes along, sits on your laps and plants a kiss on your balding forehead – she is eager for some romance. With revulsion on your face, fury in your eyes and without a word from your lips you quickly jump up and seize another less comfortable couch. The missus gets the hint and disappears unceremoniously into the kitchen. Five minutes into the game you get a feeling that all is not well. The players of the opposing team are running rings around your compatriots. You count ten minutes and your team have hardly touched the ball. Thank God, now they have the ball. Maybe they would settle down and play some soccer, which you know they are capable of. But to your dismay, your captain is dispossessed. Before you know it, your goalkeeper is already picking the ball out of his own net.

Twelve minutes on the watch and you are already one goal down. Fifteen minutes on the clock, you are two goals down. By thirty minutes you are already four goals down and your players have hardly left their own half or even mustered a shot at the opponents’ goal. You start getting a sinking feeling that it is all over. Half-time and the score-line reads, Your Country 0 : Your Opponents 5. Your country’s players almost break out into a fight amongst themselves as they walk towards the dressing room and you conclude that it is truly all over. You know that there is no way you can win the match or even pull off a draw.

At that precise moment, your wife saunters into the living room. She has prepared your favorite dish. She daintily sets it before you and asks. “Honey what is the score? Are we winning?” One quick glance at your balding forehead, and she senses things are not alright. Without waiting for a response, she disappears into the bedroom with the sure knowledge that all her plans for a romantic evening have gone with the wind.

As your country’s players forlornly take to the field for the second half, you start praying feverishly. But your prayer point now is not to win. You know it is humanly impossible. You are praying not to lose scandalously. You can with great anguish, live with a 2 : 5, a 3 : 5 even a 0 : 5 defeat despite the anticipated taunting of your international friends. But a walloping like 0 : 11or even worse, seems to be on the cards.How did it get to this? Where did we go wrong? You ask yourself. With no answer forthcoming, you exclaim, ‘My God, my God whyhave you forsaken us?............................’

Although they won’t easily admit it, many supporters of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari who are not of his Fulani ethnicity may be going through a scenario not too dissimilar from the one sketched-out in the lines above. An administration that ran on a change mantra, eliciting great support from ordinary Nigerians eager for a break from a corruption ridden past, has been pitifully exposed for what it truly is – a gigantic fraud.

The Buhari Administration is a giant fraud not simply because it could not deliver change which was its defining mantra. Many Nigerians can live with that kind of failure. After all many of its predecessors had similarly failed to realize their initial promise.

It is a fraudprecisely because of what it concealed under the mantle of fighting corruption and what it is now concealing under the cloak of protecting Nigeria’s unity which is the adoption and entrenchment of nomadic imperialism as its governing ideological underpinning and chief raison d’être. Had Nigerians been made aware that nomadic imperialism was to be adopted as State policy, it is doubtful if President Buhari would have smelt the office of President.

The signs were there and President Buhari and the Nigerian public were forewarned. Upon his electoral victory and even before he took office, this writer had cautioned the President-Elect on the potential pitfalls lying ahead of him. In a lengthy advisory piece titled ‘A Nation in Heat – Fait Accompli’ published in March/April2015,which looking back could well have been a pre-mortem of the Buhari Administration, this writer had observed and I quotequite copiously and extensively:

[Citation begins]

“…The two key defining features of quality leadership are integrity and competence, the latter of which is used here as an umbrella term to cover all the core leadership skills such as technical ability, subordinate motivation, clear communication skills etc. The two are absolutely critical for good leadership.”

“…Both the man with integrity yet lacking in competence and the man with capacity but failing in character can do great harm to the system they aspire to lead. The former may do harm out of ignorance or ineptitude while the latter will do harm out of malice, mischief or greed. A leader that lacks both character and competence will invariably be an unmitigated disaster with absolutely no redeeming features whatsoever…”

“….Nigerians should be encouraged to stand on their own feet and not perch on the back of their ethnicity to pluck low hanging fruits from the system. Discriminating against a Nigerian on the basis of ethnic origin, or religious affiliation, or gender or age should be criminalized in both the public and private sectors…..”

“….The first thing to be done about ethnicity in Nigeria is to decouple infrastructural development from partisan cum ethnic politics. This can be done firstly by criminalizing the systematic developmental marginalization of any geographical area by people in government….”

“…A public servant is paid from the common wealth to which all segments of society contribute in the form of taxes etc. The allegiance of any person paid directly from the public purse should therefore automatically go to the entire nation.”

“…A public servant paid from the public purse is by definition, representing the entire nation and not his or her place of origin or ethnic group. To do otherwise would be to commit a criminal offence and this should be clearly stated in our law books. But we must go farther than this and develop systematic objective procedures to ensure compliance.”

“…The era of development based on the goodwill and discretion of Nigerian political leaders, no matter how well-meaning they are, and the incoming Muhammadu Buhari administration is no exception, should be made extinct.”

“…It has been proven time and time again that anything left to the discretion of Nigerian political leaders no matter how well meaning they initially are, is immediately subjected to their potential indiscretion.”

“…The import of the proposed policy framework is that no inch of Nigerian territory should henceforth be subject to under-development simply because it does not have a son or daughter in high government office. By the same token, no inch of Nigerian territory should be subject to over-development because it does have a son or daughter in high office.”

“…However, there is one particular ethnic misdemeanor which the President-elect must address forthwith as soon as he assumes power not only because it involves his own ethnic group of origin but also because human lives are involved. The wanton killing of innocent Nigerians in their places of origin by itinerant Fulani herdsmen has gotten out of hand, is a grave threat to national stability and cohesion and should end.”

“…The time has indeed come for the nomadic lifestyle of the cattle Fulani to be modified to suit modern realities. It is evident from the constant battles between nomadic Fulani and their host communities across the length and breadth of Nigeria that the days of nomadic cattle herding are over….”

“…The time has come for Governments and wealthy farmers in Nigeria to establish ranches where cattle may be reared. Under this arrangement, grass cut from surrounding areas with the co-operation and involvement of local land owners and farmers can be transported to the ranches and sold at a nominal fee to the cattle breeders for their cattle. It might mean that cattle meat costs a little more for everybody but it would create a new industry of cutting specific types of grass for feeding cattle. More importantly the lives of innocent Nigerians as well as the itinerant Fulani themselves would be saved…...”

“The nation is waiting and watching the President-elect’s action in this issue, a successful resolution of which will convey his seriousness of purpose to all Nigerians. “

[Citation ends]

Driven by malice; lacking in competence; willing to discriminate against Nigerians of different ethnicity; judging with double standards; eager to implement an ideology of nomadic imperialism defined by ‘your land or your life’; the Buhari Administration has been widely acknowledged as an unmitigated disaster by impartial political observers.

Together with nomadic imperialism which it treasonably props with the military and security assets of the entire nation, the Buhari Administration has emerged as the greatest threat to Nigerian unity.

To see a perfect example of how and why the Buhari Administration failed let us consider in very slow motion what happened in the Numan area of Adamawa State most recently.

Firstly, ethnic tensions rose between the predominantly farming indigenous population of the area and nomadic Fulani herdsmen traversing with their cattle into their ancestrallands as is the case virtually all over Nigeria. Then there were reports late last year that the Fulani nomads were massacred by persons suspected of belonging to the indigenous community.

President Buhari immediately publicly ordered the Nigerian Military to intervene and avert further bloodshed. A volatile stalemate then ensued, broken by reports of a massive build-up of nomadic Fulani warriors. The Nigerian military did nothing.Then came reports that the nomadic Fulani had launched massive reprisal attacks against the indigenous Numan community. Once the attack was underway, the Nigerian Airforce intervened, in their own words,by flying reconnaissance missions over the conflict area.

The Numan community subsequently cried out that most of their dead came from bombs launched by the Nigerian Air Force against their people trying to defend themselves fromthe Fulani attackers. The Nigerian Airforce promptly denied this claim but said their observer ‘helicopters’ which did not have orders to shoot at any one also came under attack from the Fulani.

The million-dollar double-barreled question is this. What did the Nigerian Armed Forces do to avert further hostilities in the Numanareapursuant to the Presidential Directive they received after the Fulani herdsmen were killed? Next, did the Nigerian Airforce intervene in the combat between the nomadic Fulani and the indigenous population by firing upon the latter as alleged by the Numan people?

The answer to the first question is very clear. The Nigerian Armed Forces failed to avert further hostilities in the Numan Area. There have been no reports of Presidential sanctions on the military after this failure to execute a clear directive. Instead what is known is that the tenures of all the Service Chiefs which had hitherto expired haveeither been renewed or extended. Against this backdrop, it is safe therefore to conclude that the President is satisfied with the Armed Forces performance in not obeying his commands and in the military’s own words ‘standing by’ while the Fulani launched a vicious reprisal attack.

Apparently, the President was satisfied with the Military High Command for merely ‘observing’ and ‘doing nothing’ while the nomadic Fulani exerted a bloody reprisal attack on the Numan Community.Will it be totally unreasonable to assume that the President would not have been too displeased to learn that the Nigerian Armed Forces lent a helping hand here and there to the nomadic Fulani herdsmen, his own ethnic kinsmen, in their murderous mission? Was that why their expired tenures were extended or renewed?

The failure of the Buhari Administration does not end there. Granted that it failed to prevent further hostilities in Numan, after the first wave of killings, what has it done since then to investigate, identify and bring the presumed Numan killers of the Fulani nomads as well as the subsequent Fulani killers of the indigenous Numan community to justice? Has this failure to act,not to mention alleged active military support not emboldened the Fulani to go on the rampage nationwide as seen in Benue State recently and Southern Kaduna State before that?

With the glaring failure of his anti-corruption agenda, the nomadic imperialism of the Fulani and the hand-in-glove support theyenjoy from the Buhari Administration and the Nigerian Armed Forces is now concealed and rationalized under the obfuscating cloak of ‘Nigerian Unity is non-negotiable.’President Buhari went so far as to declare in his New Year’s Speech that he would obliterate all threats to National Unity.

Many Nigerians have not yet realized it. But a vicious fight for national independence is currently afoot. The neo-colonialists are not British Imperialists but Nomadic Imperialists.

By not realizing that Nigeria’s independence is under grave threat from highly placed agents of national destabilization, Nigerians are exhibiting ‘Frog Mentality.’ Frogs are quite content to stay in boiling water till they are cooked to death, provided you increase the water temperature very gradually from an initially cold temperature.

Nigerians erroneously think that the separatist Independent Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) organization led by Nnamdi Kanu are the threat to the nation’s unity. How can they be a threat when they have openly stated that they want peaceful separation if their people vote for it in a referendum. To nullify their agitation, all you need do is make Nigeria so attractive to their people that they would not want to leave it. End of story.

The real threat comes from people who cannot be subjugated to others yet would want others to be subjugated to them by coercion. This subversive ideology runs counter to the very essence of human dignity, as well as human liberty. It is quite capable of tearing down the basic foundations of a multi-ethnic state.

President Buhari was reputed to be ‘a man of integrity.’ During the last elections, he did not campaign under the banner of nomadic imperialism. Given his undisguised support of unequal citizenship, he should be courageous enough to resign his office forthwith and seek re-election in 2019 under the banner of nomadic imperialism.

On the stump, he should come out boldly like IPOB have done and tell Nigerians plainly: “If you vote for me be prepared to give up your ancestral lands to my Fulani ethnicity or be ready to give up your life.” That way he wouldhave honorably given Nigerians the opportunity to decide their own fate. To do otherwise as he is doing now is rank deceit.

Dr. Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.