Ooni of Ife seeks support, prayers for Aregbesola

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has urged the people of Osun State to support the state Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola and pray for him to be successful.

Speaking at a New Year Prayer Service organised by the Ife Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) held in front of his palace, Oba Ogunwusi charged the people of the state to support and pray for Aregbesola.

Oba Ogunwusi posited that prayers remain very sacrosanct to sustaining peace in the country and enhance growth and development.

Oba Ogunwusi called on Christians to always pray for peaceful coexistence in the country. He also admonished the citizens to always pray for the leaders to lead the nation well.

He prayed for President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Aregbesola to succeed in their offices and also urged the people of Ile-Ife to keep praying for Buhari and Aregbesola.

“God is the Almighty King of Kings that spares our lives throughout 2017 till date despite all challenges facing each and every one of us. There is nothing we can offer Him than to give Him all our praises throughout the days of our lives.

"Only God is worthy of our praises for we are still alive to see the new year, who can questioned God, if we all have been buried in the year 2017. Therefore, Prayers remain sacrosanct if we truly want to achieved peace and development and we must also pray for those in the position of authority. Please keep praying for Governor Rauf Aregbesola and his cabinet to succeed in their efforts to make this state a better place to live and do businesses", Ooni said.

The Secretary of CAN, Ife chapter, Apostle Segun Olatokunbo expressed appreciation to the monarch for attending the prayer service.