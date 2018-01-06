ART of Expression, the Chinze Ojobo story.

Pablo Picasso once said that "every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up", the story of Mrs Chinze Ojobo remains that she has been a great artist from the tender age of 3.

In our world where it takes only the few special ones to express their ideas, creativity, experiences and activities within the environment, Chinze is one of the few that have used their art works to express the activities happening around world and try to teach, inform, educate and establish a sense of creativity in the minds of art lovers and generally the Nigerian people.

Chinze was admitted into the prestigious University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) to study Zoology but like they say 'there is always a calling' for everyone. After her first year, she decided to switch to her passion and love for creativity and expression of ideas and events by studying Fine and Applied Arts with specialization in painting where she graduated in 1985.

Chinze's work are usually detailed, highly textured and rich in symbolism. With her specialisation and expertise in painting with acrylic on jute, she creates water painting and expresses herself on metal and wood and making two and three dimensional sculptures. She also creatively explores other ideas by making wrought iron and wooden furniture pieces.

Most of Chinze's works depicts activities and events happening in Nigeria, Africa and the entire world. Recently, she was acclaimed for her exhibition at the National Museum, Lagos, "The Unfinished Business" where she highlighted the plight of the 'Girl Child' in Nigeria.

In 1998, she organised the first all female art exhibition at the International Conference Center (ICC), Abuja titled "Women in Art" which was opened by the then First Lady, Mrs Mariam Abacha.

As an Artist of International repute and recognition, she has organised and participated in over 48 local and international exhibition in different parts of the world including Hollywood, LA, New York, California, London, Bulgaria, Plovdiv, Paris, Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, etc.

In her most recent organised exhibition tagged "Inspiration of Ages" which depicted the plight of the 'Girl-Child' and the need to give them hope and future, she showcased a lot of her works that best depicts events and activities happening around us and a call and need to provide solution to issues like total ending of human trafficking and inhuman activities that happened recently in Libya, the Chibok girls plight, activities and happenings of Coal City, the three wise men and many more. The event was held at Polo Park Enugu, from December 20th to December 31st, 2017 and was graced by prominent Nigerians, foreigners and lovers of arts including the Nigerian Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Former Nigerian Minister for Information, Frank Nweke jnr and many other lovers of Art works that trooped in to see, commend and buy the beautiful art works of Chinze.

Tonie Osegbo is a lover of art works and a media consultant based in Abuja, Nigeria.

By Tonie Osegbo

