General News | 6 January 2018 17:07 CET

Lingard, Lukaku score to take Man United through to FA fourth round

By The Rainbow
Jesse Lingard scored his fourth goal in as many games and substitute Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage time effort as Manchester United reached the English FA Cup fourth round.

The former champions beat Championship side Derby County 2-0 on Friday.

Lingard, who scored a pair of fine goals in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley followed by another in a 2-0 win at Everton, produced another exquisite finish this time.

He unleashed a first-time shot from 18 metres in the 83rd minute.

Lingard hit the post several minutes earlier as Derby looked set to earn a reply after United had missed a string of chances.

Marcus Rashford also hit the woodwork while visiting goalkeeper Scott Carson produced a barrage of good saves.

Lukaku, who returned from a head injury and came on as a halftime substitute for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, broke away and powered his shot past Carson at the death.

This came as Derby threw men forward in search of an equaliser.


