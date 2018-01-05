Omisore didn't do anything for his hometown throughout his 8 years as Senator -Aregbesola

Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has cautioned the former Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Iyiola Omisore to desist from misleading the people of the state with falsehood about the current administration in the state.

Aregbesola said Omisore did not do anything for the state and his Ile-Ife hometown throughout his 8 years in the Senate even as the Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriation.

He governor said this at a colloquium organised by a youth group in the state under the auspices of Progressive e-Group in Osogbo, capital of Osun State where the seven years administration of Aregbesola was reviewed and x-rayed.

Aregbesola said he has fulfilled his campaign promises and made positive impact on the lives of people of the state. He frowned that Omisore who was fond of condemning his administration did not do anything for the state and his Ile-Ife hometown with his position in the Senate.

"Omisore is not qualified to rubbish my administration. For the 8 years he spent in the state and in spite of his position as the Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriation, Omisore did not do anything for our people and even the people of Ile-Ife where he hails from."

"Before Omisore could be entitled to condemn my government, he should go to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and complete the refund of the fund that he looted from national treasury "

The governor commended the Progressive e-Group and the entire youths in the state for their genuine interest in the development of the state and urged them to ignore the falsehood and misleading information by Omisore who is bent on rubbishing his government.

The Coordinator of the Progressives e-Group, Mr Mudasiru Ayofe in his address said the group was established 4 years ago to build synergy and fellowship among youths and who patriotically believed in the administrative style of Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Hus words "We established the group in order to collectively showcase Aregbesola's laudable programmes to the populace in one hand and extensively engage propagandists with facts and figures on the other hand.

"With sincerity of purpose of promoting good governance across board and continuous belief in the leadership style of Governor Rauf Aregbesola, the group that started in 2014 as a local platform has become an official online media team of All Progressives Congress, State of Osun courtesy of our pragmatic Party Chairman - Prince Gboyega Famodun, a household name in the six States of south west and recently, a media extension at Presidency of Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Mudasur said members of the group are proud of Governor Rauf Aregbesola's projects and modest achievements in office and that is why they are promoting him.

Dignitaries on the occasion include the Speaker of Osun State of Assembly, Dr Najeemdeen Salaam, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Kolapo Alimi among others.