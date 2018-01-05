Shelve Plans to Increase Fuel Pump Price, ADP Tells FG, Buhari

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has warned the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to jettison any plan to further increase the fuel pump price.

In a statement by the party's spokesman for Lagos, Prince Adelaja Adeoye on Friday, he said the ripple effect of such increment will be disastrous, stating that Nigerians are still facing difficulties with the current official pump price.

ADP recalls that one of the promises of this current government was that they will reduce the fuel pump price from N87 to N45 but eventually raised it by over 40% to the astonishment of all Nigerians. The party says that it is shocked that after the initial increase, another increase is been mooted around government quarters based on the recently discovered landing cost of N171 for petrol.

The party said, it is pitiful that Nigerians fell for the lies and deceit that characterized the APC campaigns where they promised that they would fix Nigeria's refineries and reduce the fuel price. ADP cautioned Buhari not to subject Nigerians to another round of hardship by increasing fuel pump price, highlighting that the same Buhari had said there was nothing like subsidy, ended up paying it and eventually claimed to have removed the subsidy.

ADP said as part of their own plan if given the chance to govern, that they will concentrate on pragmatic and workable strategies that will solve the problems once and for all but not at the expense of the Nigerian people. “The ADP will never deceive Nigerians but will always run an open transparent government where all Nigerians will be involved in,” Adelaja said. The party also says that the opaque nature of the activities of the NNPC is the main problem bedeviling it.

The party says that governance is supposed to be geared towards the alleviation of the sufferings of the people and not to further impoverish them. The party reiterates its commitment to be that alternative for Nigerians and is ready for governance unlike the Buhari led government.